Apple knows you keep losing your AirPods

If you're an AirPod owner, you've probably felt a twinge of panic or two over the thought of losing one on your daily commute. Luckily, Apple now has a solution. As part of the company's fresh 10.3 iOS update, you can now track down a missing earbud with the help of your phone's GPS.
Find My AirPods, an option inside the stock Find My iPhone app, shows you the last place the wireless earbuds were in range of your device. It also plays sounds to help you locate them (unless they've run out of battery, that is). Since it costs $69 to replace a single earbud, this could well be a handy feature that potentially saves you money when one of the pods inevitably rolls under the couch.
Apple is also adding some promised (and welcome) features to its other platforms. With today's update, it's bringing Night Shift to macOS. As a refresher, this feature changes your display settings after sunset, using warmer colors to make things easier to read and reduce your exposure to blue light, which can throw your circadian rhythms out of whack and disrupt your sleep. Meanwhile, Apple Watch owners get Theater Mode for watchOS, which lets you mute sound and keep the screen dark until you tap on it, so you can watch movies undisturbed by Facebook notifications, Twitter replies and emails.
Here's a full list of changes in the iOS 10.3 update:
Find My iPhone
- View the current or last known location of your AirPods
- Play a sound on one or both AirPods to help you find them
Siri
- Support for paying and checking status of bills with payment apps
- Support for scheduling with ride booking apps
- Support for checking car fuel level, lock status, turning on lights and activating horn with automaker apps
- Cricket sports scores and statistics for Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council
CarPlay
- Shortcuts in the status bar for easy access to last used apps
- Apple Music Now Playing screen gives access to Up Next and the currently playing song's album
- Daily curated playlists and new music categories in Apple Music
- Rent once and watch your iTunes movies across your devices
- New Settings unified view for your Apple ID account information, settings and devices
- Hourly weather in Maps using 3D Touch on the displayed current temperature
- Support for searching "parked car" in Maps
- Calendar adds the ability to delete an unwanted invite and report it as junk
- Home app support to trigger scenes using accessories with switches and buttons
- Home app support for accessory battery level status
- Podcasts support for 3D Touch and Today widget to access recently updated shows
- Podcast shows or episodes are shareable to Messages with full playback support
- Fixes an issue that could prevent Maps from displaying your current location after resetting Location & Privacy
- VoiceOver stability improvements for Phone, Safari and Mail