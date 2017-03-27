Apple knows you keep losing your AirPods

Find My AirPods, an option inside the stock Find My iPhone app, shows you the last place the wireless earbuds were in range of your device. It also plays sounds to help you locate them (unless they've run out of battery, that is). Since it costs $69 to replace a single earbud, this could well be a handy feature that potentially saves you money when one of the pods inevitably rolls under the couch.

Apple is also adding some promised (and welcome) features to its other platforms. With today's update, it's bringing Night Shift to macOS. As a refresher, this feature changes your display settings after sunset, using warmer colors to make things easier to read and reduce your exposure to blue light, which can throw your circadian rhythms out of whack and disrupt your sleep. Meanwhile, Apple Watch owners get Theater Mode for watchOS, which lets you mute sound and keep the screen dark until you tap on it, so you can watch movies undisturbed by Facebook notifications, Twitter replies and emails.

Here's a full list of changes in the iOS 10.3 update:

Find My iPhone

View the current or last known location of your AirPods

Play a sound on one or both AirPods to help you find them

Siri

Support for paying and checking status of bills with payment apps

Support for scheduling with ride booking apps

Support for checking car fuel level, lock status, turning on lights and activating horn with automaker apps

Cricket sports scores and statistics for Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council

CarPlay

Shortcuts in the status bar for easy access to last used apps

Apple Music Now Playing screen gives access to Up Next and the currently playing song's album

Daily curated playlists and new music categories in Apple Music