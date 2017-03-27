Sarah Silverman is hosting a weekly talk show on Hulu

The show itself sounds like it'll be very much in the vein of Bee and Oliver's shows; Deadline says it'll focus on "the current political/emotional landscape of the country." While there are certainly many shows doing that right now, there's no doubt it's a fertile topic for discussion and comedy. Silverman's personality also should make her a natural for this type of content -- and while she may be a bit of a polarizing figure, it sounds as if the show isn't meant to be strictly for Donald Trump haters. The program is said to be "balanced" with Silverman "looking to connect with people who may not agree with her personal opinions through honesty, humor, genuine interest in others."

How well that formula works remains to be seen, and it's not clear yet when we'll get to judge it for ourselves. For starters, Hulu is producing 10 episodes, but there's no word on when they'll air just yet. And there's also no details on how Silverman will balance this new show with her other work on Bob's Burgers and Masters of Sex, assuming the talk show gets picked up for more than 10 installments.