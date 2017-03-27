Verizon plans to test 4K TV for its FiOS customers

It shouldn't be too difficult to deliver 4K given the capacity that FiOS' fiber network affords. The larger issue is whether or not you'll see it in the first place. FiOS TV serves a relatively limited slice of the US, with about 4.5 million customers. Given Verizon's reluctance to expand past its existing coverage areas (it's even in hot water over its New York City rollout), you'll likely have to go with satellite TV or a cable giant to get your fix. Nonetheless, this is heartening news if you live in the right areas and want some real competition in the Ultra HD space.