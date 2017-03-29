Blue Origin offers a look inside its tourist rocket's capsule

Not surprisingly, the environment is decidely posher than the mission-focused cabins of SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's Starliner. The jury's still out on comparisons to Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo, but it's reasonable to presume that you'd get a better view from Blue Origin's vessel.

The press will get to see a mockup of the capsule in Colorado Springs between April 3rd and April 6th. Unfortunately, it'll be daunting to see the inside for yourself. Blue Origin isn't expected to start its suborbital tourist launches until 2018 at the earliest, and it's safe to say that tickets will cost more (possibly much more) than your usual airfare. Think of this more as a peek into the long-term future of private space travel than a preview of what you'll be doing next year.