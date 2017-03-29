Fujifilm's Instax Mini 9 is colorful and selfie friendly

Instax Mini 9 ships with a close-up lens attachment that'll make it possible to snap images only 14 inches away. Plus, it has new mode called "high-key" that adjusts brightness so you can take photos that look softer and brighter. It still prints credit card-sized photos, though, just like the other models in the line. The camera will set you back $70 when it comes out in the US and Canada this April -- unfortunately, the company didn't say if and when it'll be released in other markets. You'll just have to keep an eye out for announcements from your local Fujifilm branch.