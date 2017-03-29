Fujifilm's Instax Mini 9 is colorful and selfie friendly

Fujifilm's Instax Mini 9 might not be as chic as the brand's Michael Kors-designed model, but its color variants sure are pretty. The Flamingo Pink, Ice Blue and Lime Green versions of the instant camera will be out in April, while the Cobalt Blue and Smokey White variants will follow in June. It also takes after its predecessors and has a small mirror next to the lens that you can use to check your framing when taking selfies. Sure, that mirror's no swiveling screen like the ones found in fancier digital cameras, but it makes the model more selfie friendly than those that don't have one.
Instax Mini 9 ships with a close-up lens attachment that'll make it possible to snap images only 14 inches away. Plus, it has new mode called "high-key" that adjusts brightness so you can take photos that look softer and brighter. It still prints credit card-sized photos, though, just like the other models in the line. The camera will set you back $70 when it comes out in the US and Canada this April -- unfortunately, the company didn't say if and when it'll be released in other markets. You'll just have to keep an eye out for announcements from your local Fujifilm branch.