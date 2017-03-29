Show More Results

Latest in Science

Image credit: NASA
save
Save
share

NASA made it easy for everyone to trawl its media archives

NASA's Image and Video Library is a searchable database for anyone with internet connection.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago in Space
Comments
327 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
NASA

You won't have to go through dozens of mission websites anymore just to find space photos to print or to use as desktop or mobile wallpapers. NASA has launched a new library to host its best high-res images, videos and audio files from across 60 collections. Best thing about it? It's searchable and available to anyone who has an internet connection.

You won't find all the photos and videos the agency's probes and telescopes have ever taken. It hosts only the best of what NASA has ever released to the public, including historic ones like the Apollo 11 moon landing. Even then, the library still boasts over 140,000 searchable files, which you can sort by update date or popularity if you don't even know where to begin.

Some images come with their EXIF/camera data, including the exposure, lens used and other information, while all video downloads come with a caption file. One huge plus is that its interface automatically scales for phones and tablets, so you can mine for NASA gold anywhere you are.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file