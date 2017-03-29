Samsung's Galaxy S8 is the first phone with Bluetooth 5.0

As with earlier Bluetooth tech, this is highly dependent on other device makers following suit... and at last check, 5.0 is a no-show on other hardware. Moreover, it's not going to be a cure-all for your short-range wireless ills. The 5.0 spec doesn't provide for higher-quality wireless audio (that's due in 2018), so your headphones won't sound any better for a while. This is ultimately about expanding the S8's potential, even if it doesn't fulfill that potential until many months down the road.

Click here to catch all the latest news from Samsung's Galaxy S8 launch event!