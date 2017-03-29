Samsung's Galaxy S8 can sign into websites using your face

The Galaxy S8's face and fingerprint detection are about more than unlocking your phone: If Samsung has its way, you'll use them to sign into seemingly everything online. The company is expanding its Samsung Pass feature to use biometrics to sign into not only a wider array of financial services, but also shopping and other websites. Yes, you could start shopping just by staring at your phone for a while. And if you're health conscious, the S8 might just save you a trip to the clinic.
As rumored, the S8's version of S Health includes an option to talk to a doctor. If you have a quick question about your condition, you don't have to plan a trip or turn to a third-party service. The live chat feature will only be available in a few countries on launch, but that does include the US.
