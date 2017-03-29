Xbox One's faster, simpler interface is available to everyone

There is one immediate drawback to all this: the console's signature Snap mode is going away. You may not miss it too much (how often do you run apps side by side on your TV?), but there's a good chance you'll notice.

OF course, it's not just about the front end. The Xbox One now has built-in Beam streaming, letting you broadcast your gaming adventures using Microsoft's in-house service instead of Twitch. Gameplay is also more accessible thanks to a Copilot feature that splits controls between controllers. Media junkies will like support for Blu-ray player bitstream passthrough (to have a receiver decode audio), and parents can set screen time for their kids through a web interface. While the Xbox One won't feel like a brand new system after all these improvements, it's clearly getting a breath of fresh air.