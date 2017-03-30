Marshall's next long-lasting wireless headphone has a familiar look

You can expect 40mm custom-tuned drivers to blast the sound and some degree of noise isolation due to the over-ear design. No active noise cancellation here. However, there is Bluetooth aptX to help improve sound quality and offer 30 feet of listening range between you and the device you're playing music on. There's also a built-in control knob for play/pause, shuffling tacks and adjusting the volume. Most notably, Marshall is promising at least 30 hours of playback with the wireless version of its Monitor headphones. That's the same figure it quoted for the Bluetooth versions of the Mid and Major II cans.

If the combination of those features and Marshall's iconic design is too much to pass up, the Monitor Bluetooth goes on sale today for $250 (€250/£209).