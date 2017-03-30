Microsoft's Twitch competitor can remind you to stretch

Microsoft's Twitch competitor, Beam, has arrived on Xbox One. And seemingly in an effort to keep streamers healthy, there are a few tools in the back-end to remind folks to do things like eat and stretch. Simply check the "Enable Health Reminders" box and at a user-defined intervals you can get pings to stand up and shove some food in your face.
Of course, Beam isn't the first to incorporate this sort of thing. The Apple Watch, for example, has activity reminders. Given how bad for you sitting can be, and how easy it is to lose track of time while at a computer in general, not just hosting a stream, it's good to see Microsoft address this. For more info on Beam, check out this post on Xbox Wire.