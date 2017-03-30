'Quake Champions' beta begins April 6th

There's a lot riding on Quake Champions, which its creators are hoping will make it as big a blockbuster as other competitive shooters like Overwatch. For one thing, id Software is promising that the game will play at 120Hz as a pean to pro gamers. After all, faster frame rates equal faster reaction times, the sort of thing that professionals obsess about.

Quake Champions' creators also have designs on cornering the lucrative, and massive, amateur esports market with the game. By making it free to play-ish, combined with the strength of the Quake brand, it should swamp those gaming cafes in eastern Europe and South Korea. Just so long as it can unseat titles like League of Legends and do for Quake what Doom did for the FPS late last year.