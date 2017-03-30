SpaceX recovers Falcon 9's nose cone for the first time

The SpaceX chief has revealed that the company used thrusters and steerable parachutes to guide two halves of the 16-foot-diameter cone back home. Musk and his team are hoping reusable rockets can make spaceflight a lot more affordable, so the more parts that can be reused, the better. Now that they've proven Falcon 9's first stage is reusable, they've set their sights on another goal: to relaunch a rocket within 24 hours of its last flight.

Incredibly proud of the SpaceX team for achieving this milestone in space! Next goal is reflight within 24 hours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2017

Wondering what happened to SES-10 since everybody keeps talking about SpaceX's rocket landing? It has successfully made its way to its new home in geostationary orbit.