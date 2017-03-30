SpaceX successfully relaunched a Falcon 9 rocket

Stage 1 of the Falcon 9 rocket that launched today was first used to boost a Dragon vehicle on a supply run to the International Space Station. The same rocket was also the first to successfully land on SpaceX's drone barge. The first stage represents about 80 percent of the cost of a rocket launch, so when Musk describes the next era in space exploration, he is referring to the new opportunities that will come with the significant cost savings.

WATCH: SpaceX rocket blasts off from Florida in first launch of recycled Falcon 9 booster https://t.co/0ebx5yanKb pic.twitter.com/acMN9preZH — Reuters Tech News (@ReutersTech) March 30, 2017 Falcon 9 first stage has landed on Of Course I Still Love You — world's first reflight of an orbital class rocket. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 30, 2017

Meanwhile, the SES-10 vehicle that topped today's rocket launch will go on to a geostationary orbit where it will deliver direct-to-home broadcasting, broadband and mobile services in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America.