Amazon's NFL series goes inside the huddle for a second season

Amazon debuted its All or Nothing NFL series back in 2016 with a look at the Arizona Cardinals' 2015 season. Now the online retailer is bringing back the original for a second act. The company announced that it greenlit the second season of the show, and this year it will chronicle the Los Angeles Rams. From the team's relocation back to LA to hiring a new coach and gearing up to hit the field this fall, the show will offer an in-depth look at the Rams' busy 2016 season.
The first season of All or Nothing earned a Sports Emmy nomination for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary. As you might expect, the show is available to stream with a Prime membership via Amazon's video apps that are available on a range of devices. If you're streaming with a Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet or a compatible Android device, you'll get to see behind-the-scenes clips thanks to Amazon's X-Ray feature that overlays info and more on top of the video you're watching.
There's no premiere date just yet, but when the time comes, season 2 of All or Nothing will be available to Prime members in Austria, Canada, Germany, Japan, Mexico and the UK in addition to viewers in the US.