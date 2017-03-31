Amazon's NFL series goes inside the huddle for a second season

The first season of All or Nothing earned a Sports Emmy nomination for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary. As you might expect, the show is available to stream with a Prime membership via Amazon's video apps that are available on a range of devices. If you're streaming with a Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet or a compatible Android device, you'll get to see behind-the-scenes clips thanks to Amazon's X-Ray feature that overlays info and more on top of the video you're watching.

There's no premiere date just yet, but when the time comes, season 2 of All or Nothing will be available to Prime members in Austria, Canada, Germany, Japan, Mexico and the UK in addition to viewers in the US.