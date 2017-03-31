Amazon is making Twitch a destination for original shows

The media and retail company first aired pilots on Twitch late last year. We're guessing this won't be the last time it'll promote new shows on the streaming service it purchased in 2014, especially since Twitch has been expanding its repertoire. In fact, it's gearing up to show its own studios' first original mini-documentary on April 7th, 5PM Eastern. Entitled Ironsights, it tells the story of Big Buck Hunter champ Sara Erlandson, as she makes her way to the arcade hunting game's World Championship in Austin, Texas. The mini-docu will air right after Twitch Weekly concludes and might only be the first in a series of originals produced by Twitch Studios.