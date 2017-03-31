Android Wear 2.0 is hitting more watches today

Yesterday, Google said that an unspecified bug was delaying the Android Wear 2.0 rollout yet again. It looks like the delay hasn't been too severe though. The company says that Wear 2.0 is now available for five more watches: the Polar M600, Nixon Mission, Fossil Q Wander, Fossil Q Marshal and Michael Kors Access. That's in addition to the Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and TAG Heuer Connected, which Google said were already receiving the update. All told, that's almost half of the 19 older watches that'll get the Wear 2.0 update.
It's a shame the Android Wear 2.0 rollout has been so challenging -- many, many other devices won't ever receive the update. Those that are getting it have had to wait a long time, too, but it seems like it won't be too long until the whole group gets the new software. It makes the platform a lot better, though smartwatches remain a niche. If you really want Wear 2.0, though, your best bet is probably checking out one of LG's newest smartwatches.