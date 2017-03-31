Android Wear 2.0 is hitting more watches today

It's a shame the Android Wear 2.0 rollout has been so challenging -- many, many other devices won't ever receive the update. Those that are getting it have had to wait a long time, too, but it seems like it won't be too long until the whole group gets the new software. It makes the platform a lot better, though smartwatches remain a niche. If you really want Wear 2.0, though, your best bet is probably checking out one of LG's newest smartwatches.