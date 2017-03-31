The Overwatch World Cup is back for 2017

After that, things get a bit political, with each country's top eligible players creating a three-person committee that will recommend roster picks for all stages of the competition. Once that's done, the live qualifiers begin, with four live events scheduled to take place this summer in Europe, North America and Asia. They will be streamed online, or you can buy tickets and watch in person.

There teams from the top 32 countries will battle it out, with the top two automatically qualifying to compete live at BlizzCon 2017 in November. It's all very simple, right?