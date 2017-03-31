The Overwatch World Cup is back for 2017

The Overwatch World Cup is back for its second go-round, this time inviting players from more countries, featuring more games and promising even more live events. The world of eSports has continued to expand since the inaugural event last fall, and that's why things are kicking off now to get ready for a showdown at BlizzCon 2017. Right now, skilled players (the top 100 in each country) need to make sure they represent well enough on average that their country is in the top 32 by the time phase two starts in 25 days.
After that, things get a bit political, with each country's top eligible players creating a three-person committee that will recommend roster picks for all stages of the competition. Once that's done, the live qualifiers begin, with four live events scheduled to take place this summer in Europe, North America and Asia. They will be streamed online, or you can buy tickets and watch in person.
There teams from the top 32 countries will battle it out, with the top two automatically qualifying to compete live at BlizzCon 2017 in November. It's all very simple, right?