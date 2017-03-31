'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' patch improves docked Switch performance

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a near-perfect game, but its performance on the Nintendo Switch is far less so. While it plays smoothly in handheld mode, it's not unusual to see lower frame rates when you dock the console. Mostly, that's because the Switch is pumping out a higher resolution when it's connected to your TV, which puts a strain on the console's mobile hardware. But with its latest patch for Breath of the Wild, Nintendo has apparently solved that slowdown dilemma, Polygon reports.