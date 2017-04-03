'Batman Arkham VR' finally comes to Oculus Rift and Vive

As a recap, the game we're talking about here is the Rocksteady Studios version that gives you a first-person view of what it's like to be Gotham's caped crusader, not the Telltale edition. You'll scour your surroundings for clues to solve crimes and fight villains using each system's hand-held controller. In addition to giving players the joy of being in Batman's shoes, the game is also an exciting peek at what future VR games could be like.

We don't know how much the game will cost yet, but it will likely be in the same range as the $20 PSVR version.