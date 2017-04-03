Try 'Dishonored 2' for free on April 6th

It's common to see big game studios offer free multiplayer weekends in a bid to reel you in, but you don't see that quite so often for single-player titles. You either have to trust reviews or go in blind. Bethesda is offering an olive branch in the case of Dishonored 2, at least: the publisher is offering a free three-mission trial of the stealth action title on April 6th. PC, PS4 and Xbox One owners can all participate, and any progress you make as part of the trial will carry over to the full game if you decide to buy.