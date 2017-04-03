PlayStation classic 'Jak and Daxter' will be re-released on PS4

Sony isn't slowing down in its quest to bring seemingly every classic PlayStation series to the PS4. The gaming giant has revealed that Naughty Dog's PS2-era Jak and Daxter games (The Precursor Legacy, Jak II, Jak 3 and Jak X: Combat Racing) will be available on the PS4 as a download later in 2017. Don't get your hopes up for a Crash Bandicoot-style makeover, though. They'll be rendered at 1080p and support modern features like Remote Play and trophies, but they won't receive graphical overhauls or any new features. If you want to duke it out with a friend in Jak X, you'll have to share a TV.