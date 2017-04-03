Show More Results

Image credit: Benoit Tessier / Reuters
Seven corporate rebrand attempts even worse than 'Oath'

There are neither enough faces nor palms for this.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
Now that the Verizon-AOL-Yahoo! merger is finally nearing its completion, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong took to social media on Monday to unveil the combined organization's new name: Oath. No, seriously. They're calling it Oath. Yeah, like the promise. No, I don't know why either, but that distant rumbling you hear? That's the sound of the revamped moniker being ruthlessly dragged through Twitter by innumerable hot takes.

Yet for as unappealing and clunky as it is to call a company "Oath" -- ugh, like listening to Donald Duck try to order breakfast -- this isn't quite the worst rebranding failure in the modern history of corporate marketing. Here are seven attempts to reinvent a corporate identity that have done more harm than good.

*Verizon owns AOL, Engadget's parent company. However, Engadget maintains full editorial control, and Verizon will have to pry it from our cold, dead hands.

Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola has lived in San Francisco since 1982 and has been writing clever things about technology since 2011. When not arguing the finer points of portable vaporizers and military defense systems with strangers on the Internet, he enjoys tooling around his garden, knitting, and binge watching anime.
