Seven corporate rebrand attempts even worse than 'Oath'

Now that the Verizon-AOL-Yahoo! merger is finally nearing its completion, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong took to social media on Monday to unveil the combined organization's new name: Oath. No, seriously. They're calling it Oath. Yeah, like the promise. No, I don't know why either, but that distant rumbling you hear? That's the sound of the revamped moniker being ruthlessly dragged through Twitter by innumerable hot takes.
Yet for as unappealing and clunky as it is to call a company "Oath" -- ugh, like listening to Donald Duck try to order breakfast -- this isn't quite the worst rebranding failure in the modern history of corporate marketing. Here are seven attempts to reinvent a corporate identity that have done more harm than good.
