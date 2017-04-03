Verizon is rebranding Yahoo and AOL as 'Oath'

Right now, the transaction is scheduled to close in the current quarter, which means we could hear something official about the future of the Yahoo and AOL brand names before too long. That's a bit later than originally anticipated; the delays came from Yahoo's huge security breach and the subsequent restructuring of the deal that saw Verizon save $350 million on its purchase.

Even before the name change became official, the internet passed swift, merciless judgement:

My Twitter feed is 60% "Oath" jokes, and this is why I love Twitter. — Shira Ovide (@ShiraOvide) April 3, 2017

My name suggestion for the combined websites will always be Verizon Zero Dawn — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) April 3, 2017

... well, it's better than Tronc at least. https://t.co/9DNWbujvb1 — Tim Stevens (@Tim_Stevens) April 3, 2017