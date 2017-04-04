Show More Results

Seattle court strikes blow to Uber driver unionization efforts

A judge has temporarily blocked the city council's previous vote to allow it.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Transportation
A landmark decision by Seattle's city council, which would allow drivers for ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft to unionize despite being classified as independent contractors, has hit a snag according to a report from the Associated Press.

