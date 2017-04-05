DirecTV doubles its live 4K broadcasts for this year's Masters

To catch all the ultra-detailed action you'll need a Genie HD DVR model HR54 or newer, a 4K TV (of course) and the DirecTV Select package or higher. Still waiting to upgrade your display? You'll have a channel dedicated to Amen Corner and holes 15 and 16 as well. An interactive leaderboard with scorecards and player bios will also be available.

And if you aren't a golf fan, well, the boys of summer are back and in UHD via DirecTV, too. That's in addition to the soccer (football to everyone else), basketball games and UFC matches the telco has offered previously. With DirecTV crowing that it's the "established leader" in 4K sports programming, hopefully it won't be long before we see other sports getting the UHD treatment here.