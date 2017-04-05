DirecTV doubles its live 4K broadcasts for this year's Masters

Last year DirecTV made history with the first live 4K broadcast -- the PGA Masters Tournament. It was only one channel, sure, but up to that point anything we'd seen in UHD had been pre-recorded. For the outfit's return trip to the 4K links, DirecTV is doubling the number of channels available. CBS is handling production duties for channels 105 and 106 from April 6th through the 9th. The former will feature views from Amen Corner, while the latter is dedicated to holes 15 and 16.
To catch all the ultra-detailed action you'll need a Genie HD DVR model HR54 or newer, a 4K TV (of course) and the DirecTV Select package or higher. Still waiting to upgrade your display? You'll have a channel dedicated to Amen Corner and holes 15 and 16 as well. An interactive leaderboard with scorecards and player bios will also be available.
And if you aren't a golf fan, well, the boys of summer are back and in UHD via DirecTV, too. That's in addition to the soccer (football to everyone else), basketball games and UFC matches the telco has offered previously. With DirecTV crowing that it's the "established leader" in 4K sports programming, hopefully it won't be long before we see other sports getting the UHD treatment here.
