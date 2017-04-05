Watch as NASA lays John Glenn to rest on Thursday

John Glenn was the final surviving member of the original seven Mercury astronauts; he achieved his historic three-orbit flight in February, 1962 on the Friendship 7. He retired from NASA in 1964 and began his senatorial career ten years later. During that time, he represented his state by pushing for more federal funding for space, science and education until his final term ended in 1998. He then returned to space and Earth orbit soon after at the age of 77, proving himself even more of a badass. Glenn passed away on December 8th of last year at the age of 95.