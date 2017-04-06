Assign other apps to the Galaxy S8's Bixby button, if you dare



To be clear, Samsung does not officially let you change the function of that button. The company told Engadget that it "do(es) not have any plans to support remapping the Bixby button." There aren't specific details on how this works right now, but Samsung tells us that, depending on how you press it, the key "will launch Bixby Home screen or Bixby Voice."



If that's not something you want to do with the button, you can use an tool called All In one Gestures to assign it to another app. Redditer Homeguy123 verified this method by trying it out on an S8 at his local T-Mobile outlet.



The Galaxy S8 hasn't even begun shipping yet, so we can't confirm if this DIY process causes any other glitches on the phone. Samsung told us that it has "no comment at this time on any third party activity." If you've already ordered a Galaxy S8 and know for certain you want to use this button for something else, check out the step-by-step instructions over at XDA, at your own risk.