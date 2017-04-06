'EVE: Valkyrie' takes space battles to the ground in new update

I got to try a preview build at Fanfest, and the map added a welcome level of variety to online dogfights. Swapping the darkness and solitude of space for a brightly lit snowy landscape, the mix of wide open spaces and claustrophobic corridors added a new dimension to battles.Frantically maneuvering around Solitude with all the elegance of a drunken pigeon, I soon found myself soaring into some intense one-on-one skirmishes.

For those who have already played Valkyrie, the new free map offers a refreshing new aesthetic with a fun twist, rather than a revolutionary new approach to gameplay. Yet with multiplayer VR games like RIGS falling by the way-side, CCP's commitment to providing players with more content will certainly be welcomed by PSVR owners.

Groundrush will be soaring its way onto PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive next Tuesday.