Samsung's second-tier 'MU' 4K TVs are an alternative to QLED

All four models are HDR compatible, loaded with Samsung's new smart TV user-interface and come with the manufacturer's smart remote control with voice capabilities. The MU 7 Series (40 to 65 inches) is more advanced than the most basic MU 6 (40 to 75 inches), however, with its wider range of colors. MU 8 Series (49 to 82 inches) has even more colors and exhibits extreme contrast between the darkest darks and the lightest lights.

The MU 9 Series with its anti-reflective coating, over a billion colors and extreme contrast is the most advanced but also the most expensive of the bunch, though. With prices for its 55-to-75-inch variants starting at $1,999, they're just a bit more affordable than the brand's QLED TVs. All of them are now available from select retailers and from Samsung's US website, where you can also check out the prices for specific models and sizes.