Tesla owners can expect easy access to all discovered Easter Eggs

Over the years, Tesla has snuck a number of quirky Easter Eggs into OTA updates for its cars. That includes everything from Ludicrous mode enhanced acceleration to a James Bond send-up, or even an impressive holiday-themed light show. Today CEO Elon Musk tweeted that soon, there will be a feature giving owners "one touch access to all discovered Tesla Easter eggs." That removes the need for key combinations or passcodes once you've unlocked them once -- helpful for the EV owner who just can't stop showing off.