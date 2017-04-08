Microsoft opens up its Windows Insider preview for Business

You will need admin rights on your machine to start testing out preview builds, so look out for that. Still, since the point of this program is to find any incompatibilities or issues before a wide release, getting permission and access may not be that hard. Microsoft says more tools for businesses are on the way -- a necessary thing if it wants corporate environments to pick up the pace on upgrades from older versions of its operating system.

Oh, and even if you're not a business user, there's a new Preview build available to test -- Redstone 3 awaits this fall -- while most folks wait (or, don't wait) for Windows 10 Creators Update to start rolling out on April 11th.