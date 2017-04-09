Real-life 'Pong' table is available as a crowdfunding project

And before you ask: no, you don't need that gigantic "PONG" branding on the side. Despite the official Atari license, you can choose a more subdued look that won't seem quite so out of place next to your couch.

Provided the campaign meets its funding target, tables should start arriving in December. This is unquestionably a lot of money to drop to rekindle memories of one game, but look at it this way: it could easily be more of a conversation starter than pricier traditional decor.