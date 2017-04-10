Google's Home speaker could soon support multiple accounts

In theory, Google Home would recognise your voice and immediately switch over to your preferred Google account. That means it could instantly leverage your Google-related data -- your schedule, emails, and playlists, for instance -- without you having to dig into the Home app and manually switch. User recognition would also stop other people from accidentally messing with your preferences by conversing with the Assistant while you're out of the room. We'll keep you posted on the roll-out -- it's possible Google has enabled the message too early, and an update is still a ways off, but we suspect it'll be here sooner rather than later.

Whoa, Google Home just got multi user support! pic.twitter.com/lZy3JWd1Fy — Owen ⚡️ (@ow) April 10, 2017