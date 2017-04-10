The next big 'Overwatch' event starts tomorrow

'Insurrection' includes Tracer's first mission and a horde of invading robots. This isn't the first event like this for Overwatch. The co-op event plays much like Gears of War's "Horde Mode" or Team Fortress 2's "Mann vs Machine," pitting your team against waves of computer-controlled enemies. Last October's event had a Halloween theme, setting you up with two other heroes to take on Frankenstein (played by Junkrat) and his monster (played by Roadhog, of course) as they sent groups of ghouls to destroy your castle.

The original leaked video has since been pulled from YouTube (as might the one above), but it's making its way around the internet. We've reached out to Blizzard for confirmation (as well as an English trailer) and will update this post as we find out more.