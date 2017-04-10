VW teams with Mobvoi to make in-car AI less terrible

One of the first products is Mobvoi's current smart rearview mirror. The concept of a tech-laden mirror is nothing new, but Mobvoi's entry is fairly sophisticated. You can use voice to control navigation, media playback and even instant messaging through the mirror.

The partnership is initially focused on China, but VW says there's a possibility that it'll spread worldwide. Also, at least some of these products aren't limited to VW group cars, as the venture will serve "other brands." No matter how far this reaches, it's clear that the German automaker isn't about to let up on its tech investment streak. It wants to be ready for an era where a car's intelligence matters as much as its performance, and it's willing to spend a lot ($180 million in Mobvoi's case) to make that happen.