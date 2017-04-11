Instagram Direct combines disappearing photos with all other messages

Previously, disappearing messages were siloed off in a separate part of the Instagram Direct interface. Those photos and videos showing up at the top of the feed as a bubble you could tap, basically the same as Instagram's stories. Now, all these messages will just be grouped under a single thread alongside all other text, images and photos you exchange with a person or group. Instagram noted that text, images and photo post sharing will otherwise stay the same.

The intention seems to be to letting users more easily continue having a back-and-forth conversation that includes all types of media that Instagram supports. If you're ready to give this a shot, Instagram says the updated app is available for iOS and Android now.