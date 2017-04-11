Microsoft finally pulls the plug on Vista

The writing was on the wall for poor Vista since late last year. Firefox indicated it would support the aging OS until next September, while Google stated that Gmail would stop working with it later in 2017. But the real nail in the coffin came from gaming titan Blizzard, which declared it would cut Vista users off from its leading titles one after another. To Microsoft's credit, it supported the OS five years longer than its original sunset date for commercial users, though that same 2009 report surprisingly estimated Microsoft would cut off business and enterprise Vista owners in April 2017.