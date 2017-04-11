'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' will arrive this August

Turns out we didn't have to wait for E3 for more news on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. That's because developer Naughty Dog just revealed that the add-on will be released on August 22nd for $40 in the US and $50 in Canada.
Need even more enticing beyond a new PlayStation 4 adventure starring Uncharted 2 and 3's Chloe Frazer and 4's Nadine Ross? If you pre-order at "participating retailers" you'll get a free digital copy of the recently revealed Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, which releases the same day. However, if you went for one of the special editions of Uncharted 4 (Digital Deluxe, Explorer's Pack, Triple Pack) you won't get that or a theme for your console's dashboard.
As for story details, Frazer and Ross are in search of Hindu artifact, the Tusk of Ganesh. And that's about all we know for now, really. For even more details, there's a brand new story video embedded just below.
We're excited to announce that Uncharted: The Lost Legacy arrives on 8/22 in North America!— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 11, 2017
