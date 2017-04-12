Amazon FreeTime cheat sheets educate parents on kids TV

Nobody will judge you for not watching Dora or the 43rd Frozen short on Amazon FreeTime with your kids. Problem is, you won't be able to talk about their shows, books or games with them if you have no idea what they're about. Thankfully, Amazon has launched a new Parent Dashboard that shows how much time your kids spend on their media, along with a list of the books they've read, shows they've watched, apps they've used and games they've played. Now, that last bit is key to having a fruitful discussion: that list gives you access to Discussion Cards, which contain a summary of what each show, book, game or app is about.