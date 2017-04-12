Las Vegas nightclub is turning into an eSports arena

This definitely isn't the first venue for either Allied Esports or Esports Arena, both of which have established or announced facilities in California, China and Europe. Combined with efforts from Downtown Grand, though, it's clear that some Vegas hotel operators see eSports as the next big draw to the city. Gambling isn't as lucrative it used to be -- the Strip took a slight loss in 2016, and that's partly due to younger visitors who avoid the slot machines, assuming they even come in the first place. Competitive gaming theoretically gives you a reason to visit the Strip when you otherwise wouldn't come, and it could have you spending money at the casino that you'd normally save for a rainy day.