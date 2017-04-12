Lincoln 'invents' Uber, but for rich people

When you arrive at your destination, the driver can drop you off and take your ride back home for you, picking up gas or groceries on the way. Then, when you're done having a great time, you can order a driver to go pick up your car and come use it to pick you up. On the upside, you'll save on parking charges, on the downside, hiring a person for hours at a time to drive you around probably costs more.

Lincoln is proud to boast that its drivers will be employed by Lincoln itself, rather than ad-hoc contractors on the Uber model. That means that Lincoln can boast that the staff have had thorough background checks and won't steal or trash your car. In addition, if you get along well with a particular individual, you can request them specifically and the company will try to hook you up.

Right now, the service is only testing in Miami, with the rollout expected to hit San Diego in the very near future. Any Lincoln owner can sign up and use the service, so it's not limited to folks who are Black Label members. Oh, and if you buy a brand new Lincoln, you'll get a free eight hours of Chauffeur -- worth $30 an hour -- as a taster.