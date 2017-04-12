Nintendo's spring-loaded fighter, 'Arms,' hits Switch in June

Arms is a brand new IP from Nintendo, and it's a one-on-one 3D brawl where each character is equipped with a pair of springy arms and special abilities. It's a cartoon-styled, light-hearted game: Characters have names (and associated abilities) like Spring Man, Ribbon Girl, Ninjara, Master Mummy, Mechanica and Minmin, a ramen-based fighter with two noodly arms, one of which turns into a dragon.

Players earn a form of currency as they play, allowing them to purchase upgraded arms with different abilities. You'll even be able to equip two different arms on one fighter.

The Arms release date is a welcome sight for many Switch owners. Nintendo's new console hit the market in March with just a handful of launch games, headlined by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That game kept plenty of players happy for weeks, but now that the new-Zelda honeymoon glow is fading, the Switch simply needs more games.