Spotify finally gets serious about an Apple Watch app

Snowy was slated to have some great features, too, including Siri support, swipe-based playback controls, and watch face complications. There were even plans for offline sync capabilities, which would give you the ability to download playlists to your Apple Watch for music on the go without a connected iPhone. We can only hope that these features come to the official release.

There's no word on a release date for Spotify's own wrist-based entry, or whether Chang will suspend development on Snowy (though that would make sense). If nothing else, Apple Watch owners can look forward to finally having Spotify's 30 million tracks on their wrist.We've reached out to Spotify and Andrew Chang.

Unfortunately, we don't have any more details since both Spotify and Change declined to comment.

Update: The story has been updated to reflect responses to our request for comment.