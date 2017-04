Walmart.com uses discounts for in-store pickups to fight Amazon

Here are a few examples of the discounted pricing you can expect to see:

Britax B-SAFE 35 Infant Car Seat, Slate Strie – $148.05 will have an additional Pickup Discount of $7.40 ($140.65 new price)

LEGO City Great Vehicles Ferry, 60119 – $23.99 will have an additional Pickup Discount of $2.55 ($21.44 new price)

Coleman 150 qt Heritage XP Marine Cooler – $111.49 will have an additional Pickup Discount of $4.46 ($107.03 new price)

VIZIO SmartCast M-Series 70" Class 4K Ultra HDTV (M70-D3) – $1,698 will have an additional Pickup Discount of $50 ($1648 new price)

Free 2-day shipping is available for many items ( no subscription plan necessary ), so if you live within a close distance of a Walmart store, it becomes a very competitive option. According to the company, that accounts for about 90 percent of Americans. When the program launches next week it will cover 10,000 items or so, before expanding in June to cover one million items.