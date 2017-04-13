Google's Areo app can order a plate of food or a plumber

The app's search function can look for specific food (and filter them by vegetarian and non-vegetarian options) or specific restos. It can also find local providers available on the time you specify. Since on-demand gig economy is on the rise in the country, the app could help bring in more business for providers and connect clients with the professionals they need.

A Google spokesperson told us that the company is "constantly experimenting with ways to better serve [its] users in India," which makes it sound like it's exclusive to the country. He sadly didn't tell us if it would make its way to other Indian locales, though, and only added that "Areo makes everyday chores and ordering food easier by bringing together useful local services like ordering food or hiring a cleaner in one place."