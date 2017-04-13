Netflix will premiere movies at Cannes for the first time

Screening movies funded by streaming sites isn't the only notable change for Cannes' 17. This year's festival also steps away from cinema for the first time in its history, choosing to also recognize television. Alongside the big names in cinema, Cannes will also debut the first two episodes of Twin Peaks' long-awaited new season. All six hours of Jane Campion's Top of the Lake season 2 will also be screened at the event for the first time.

This will be the first time the international film festival has recognized streaming services, showing a marked shift in how the world consumes cinema. Whether this is simply because of the caliber of directors Amazon and Netflix attract rather than the services remains to be seen, but with more and more Hollywood talent flocking to streaming services - they're becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.