Tesla plans to show off finished Model 3 in July

Musk is rolling hard on Twitter today with a few other big announcements, too. You can plan for a new Tesla semi truck this September, and the company's anticipated Roadster to arrive as a convertible. That's all in addition to a new Tesla pickup truck that's slated to be revealed in the next 18-24 months.

@NoahMagel Pickup truck unveil in 18 to 24 months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2017

Tesla has a lot going on right now, and it's not just cars. The company's move into solar power, for example, is pretty fascinating. All these new reveals should serve to raise consumer's hopes to a fever pitch. Even knowing that there will be a massive wait list can't dampen our desire to see what the company has in the works.