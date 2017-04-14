Show More Results

Latest in Culture

    Image credit: Erik Sagen
    save
    Save
    share

    The Engadget Podcast Ep 36: Bad and Boujee

    Uber and Yahoo can't seem to avoid scandal.
    Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
    41m ago in Opinion
    Comments
    164 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    On this episode of the Engadget Podcast senior editor Cherlynn Low and executive editor Dana Wollman join host Terrence O'Brien to talk about some recent examples of bad corporate behavior. First the trio look the most recent developments at Uber, where days without controversy are increasingly rare. After that, they turn their attention to another perennial punching bag (and soon to be newest member of the Verizon family) Yahoo. The company's troubles aren't new. In fact the panel will be discussing just the latest fallout from a scandal surrounding political prisoners in China that dates back to 2007.

    Finally, on the Wind Down, Cherlynn reveals that gratuitous nudity isn't what makes an HBO show and Terrence wholeheartedly endorses the chaotic and experimental "pop." Then Dana offers her review of 1986's Little Shop of Horrors.

    Relevant links:

    The Wind Down:

    You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.

    Watch on YouTube

    Watch on Facebook

    Subscribe on Google Play Music

    Subscribe on iTunes

    Subscribe on Stitcher

    Subscribe on Pocket Casts

    *Verizon owns AOL, Engadget's parent company. However, Engadget maintains full editorial control, and Verizon will have to pry it from our cold, dead hands.

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext file