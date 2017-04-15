Italian court halts Uber injunction as Taiwan lifts ban

That's not the only bit of good news the company has received among the many, many bad ones that have been pummeling it recently. It's also returning to Taiwan after agreeing to continue its operations in the country through partnerships with car rental companies. The Taiwanese government suspended Uber for operating as an internet-based tech platform rather than a transportation company a few months ago. It slapped the service with hefty fines amounting to roughly $825,873 per infraction, forcing Uber to go on a two-month hiatus.

Since car rental companies in the country also offer drivers, the partnerships will allow Uber to operate as a licensed transportation provider -- in fact, the service has already begun offering rides in Taipei. Those living outside the nation's capital, however, will have to wait until it finds more partners.